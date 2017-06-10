 

US Supreme Court allows limited version of President Trump's travel ban

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to go forward with a limited version of its ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries, a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency.

US President Donald Trump says he will pay the necessary money to make NATO 'very strong' after previously avoiding the issue.

Source: Associated Press

The justices will hear full arguments in October in the case that has stirred heated emotions across the nation. In the meantime, the court said overnight that Trump's ban on visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen can be enforced if those visitors lack a "credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States."

Trump said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours after being cleared by courts.

The administration has said the 90-day ban was needed on national security grounds to allow an internal review of screening procedures for visa applicants from the six countries.

Opponents say the ban is unlawful, based on visitors' Muslim religion. The administration review should be complete before October 2, the first day the justices could hear arguments in their new term.

A 120-day ban on refugees also is being allowed to take effect on a limited basis.

Three of the court's conservative justices said they would have let the complete bans take effect.

Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, said the government has shown it is likely to succeed on the merits of the case, and that it will suffer irreparable harm with any interference.

Thomas said the government's interest in preserving national security outweighs any hardship to people denied entry into the country.

