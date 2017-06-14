US student jailed for trying to steal propaganda sign freed from prison in North Korea - in a coma

The parents of the 22-year-old American college student freed by North Korea say he is in a coma.

They say that Otto Warmbier is on a Medivac flight on his way home. He had been serving a 15-year prison term with hard labour for alleged anti-state acts.

Fred and Cindy Warmbier said in a statement to The Associated Press that they have been told their son has been in a coma since March 2016, and they had learned of this only one week ago.

They said: "We want the world to know how we and our son have been brutalized and terrorized by the pariah regime" in North Korea.

Source: 1 NEWS

They also said they are grateful he "will finally be with people who love him".