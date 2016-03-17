US student freed from prison in North Korea in a coma

The parents of the 22-year-old American college student freed by North Korea say he is in a coma.

Source: 1 NEWS

They say that Otto Warmbier is on a Medivac flight on his way home. He had been serving a 15-year prison term with hard labour for alleged anti-state acts.

Fred and Cindy Warmbier said in a statement to The Associated Press that they have been told their son has been in a coma since March 2016, and they had learned of this only one week ago.

They said: "We want the world to know how we and our son have been brutalized and terrorized by the pariah regime" in North Korea.

They also said they are grateful he "will finally be with people who love him".