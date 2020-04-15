TODAY |

US struggles to control coronavirus outbreak as global cases nears 2 million

Source:  1 NEWS

Covid-19 numbers in the United States continue to climb with almost 590,000 confirmed cases across the country.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Now the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, 25,000 Americans have died from the virus. Source: 1 NEWS

In the next few days cases globally are expected to reach two million with confirmed cases currently sitting at 1,949,210 and the number of deaths at 120,000.

The US remains the epicentre of the virus with over three times the number of cases in Spain, the second worst affected country.

Nearly 25,000 deaths have been recorded in the US, more than 10,000 of those deaths have been in New York state alone.


World
North America
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:37
Former MP Hone Harawira defends travelling to 'essentially fabulous' Easter breakfast with sister
2
Raft of new measures announced to provide relief for small, medium-sized businesses
3
Adelaide dad scoops massive lottery win after losing job over pandemic
4
Level 4 lockdown needs to be done once and done right to stamp out Covid-19, expert urges
5
Dr Anthony Fauci says 'rolling reentry' of US economy possible in May
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Regional flights in doubt after Government leaves some small airlines out of support list
00:30

Long term grounding of large planes requires 400 hours of work per aircraft
00:53

Man unable to find out if mother-in-law moved from Rosewood Rest Home
01:43

Online safety filter available for kids at home learning remotely