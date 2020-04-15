US struggles to control coronavirus outbreak as global cases nears 2 million

Covid-19 numbers in the United States continue to climb with almost 590,000 confirmed cases across the country.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In the next few days cases globally are expected to reach two million with confirmed cases currently sitting at 1,949,210 and the number of deaths at 120,000.

The US remains the epicentre of the virus with over three times the number of cases in Spain, the second worst affected country.

Nearly 25,000 deaths have been recorded in the US, more than 10,000 of those deaths have been in New York state alone.