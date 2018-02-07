 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US stock market rebounds after horror plunge yesterday

share

Source:

Associated Press

Stocks closed sharply higher on Wall Street after another turbulent day of steep ups and downs.

The NZX was closed yesterday, as Wall Street experienced its biggest one-day fall in history.
Source: Breakfast

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 567 points, or 2.3 per cent, recouping nearly half of the 1,175-point plunge it took the day before.

The index of 30 big-name US companies ended up at 24,912.

On its way there, the Dow took several harrowing turns during the day, opening with a plunge of 567 points — coincidentally, the exact same amount it wound up gaining at the closing bell.

The broader Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 46 points, or 1.7 per cent, to 2,695. The Nasdaq climbed 148, or 2.1 per cent, to 7,115.

Big drops Friday and yesterday erased the Dow's gains for the year. By today, it was once again slightly higher for 2018.

Related

Business

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
Allen Taylor had been trying to stop the kids picking on another child half their size.

'Come on you maggot' – Aussie youths attack news cameraman in violent rage

00:45
2
The rocket went soaring into space in style.

Blast off! Watch the thrilling moment powerful SpaceX rocket launches into space

00:23
3
The transport agency has released a shortlist of nine routes, affecting 400 homes altogether.

Hundreds of homes in path of new motorway planned for State Highway One north of Wellington

01:05
4
Ruud Kleinpaste says aerosol fly sprays are not the answer.

'Numbers that come in will be greatly reduced' – bug man's top tip on how to avoid summer fly invasion

5
Barnaby Joyce is waiting to hear the verdict after finding out this year he was a NZ citizen.

Aussie deputy PM Barnaby Joyce expecting baby with former staffer

00:45
The rocket went soaring into space in style.

Blast off! Watch the thrilling moment powerful SpaceX rocket launches into space

With liftoff, the Heavy became the most powerful rocket in use today.

04:37
Seven Sharp reporter Maiki Sherman looks at the different meanings of Waitangi for Maori and Pakeha.

What does Waitangi Day mean to Maori?

Seven Sharp reporter Maiki Sherman looks at the different meanings of Waitangi for Maori and Pakeha.

11:15
Nigella visited the Breakfast studio before speaking engagements in Auckland and Christchurch.

'It doesn't need to be complicated' – superstar food writer Nigella Lawson on keeping it simple

Nigella visited the Breakfast studio before speaking engagements in Auckland and Christchurch.


02:13
Emily Clarke and her friends live in Wellington, so have been through a few quakes, but 'this one was definitely bigger'.

Watch: Kiwi speaks of the moment powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan - 'We didn't really know what to do'

Emily Clarke and friends were staying at a hostel in an area just out of Hualien when the quake struck.

00:06
A huge building was filmed collapsing during the quake, narrowing missing a lucky taxi driver.

Dozens trapped in collapsed hotel after powerful 6.4 earthquake smashes east coast of Taiwan

Two people are reportedly dead and more than 100 injured, with at least five buildings collapsed in the city of Hualien.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 