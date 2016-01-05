TODAY |

US stock market has worst day in a month amid election uncertainty

Source:  Associated Press

Stocks ended sharply lower on Wall Street today, deepening last week's losses.

Wall Street financial district in New York. (File photo) Source: istock.com

The sell-off comes as doubts mount on Wall Street that Washington will come through with more stimulus for the economy before election day.

The S&P 500 slid 1.9 per cent, its worst day in more than a month, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.6 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 650 points, or 2.29 per cent, at 27,685.71.

Stocks of companies that need the virus to abate and the economy to return to normal had some of the sharpest losses on Wall Street. Stocks also weakened across much of Europe and Asia.

Cruise lines and airlines fell sharply. Energy stocks also dropped in tandem with crude oil prices.

In another sign of caution, Treasury yields were pulling back after touching their highest level since June last week.

