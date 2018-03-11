US steel tariffs unleash fears of a broader trade war as EU and Japanese officials push back

US President Donald Trump's trade envoy met on Saturday (local time) with top European Union and Japanese officials who are pushing back against new US steel tariffs that have unleashed fears of a broader trade war.

The 28-nation EU and Japan want to be exempted from the US tariffs, which come into force in two weeks.

If not, the EU has threatened retaliatory tariffs on US products like peanut butter and orange juice. Japan has warned of the dangers of tit-for-tat measures.

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer met in Brussels with EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem and Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko.

Trump's envoy also met Malmstroem and Seko separately. None spoke upon arrival.

The meetings had been previously planned but took on greater importance because of Trump's announcement of a 25-percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports.