US state moves to decriminalise heroin, crack cocaine, P and other hard drugs

A new law in Oregon that changes how law enforcement officials handle small "personal use" amounts of drugs like heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine has gone into effect.

Under the new rules, those arrested with small amounts of those drugs – less than a gram – will not be arrested but will receive a US$100 citation (NZ$138) much like a traffic ticket.

If they follow up and call in for a voluntary assessment to be screened for drug addiction treatment and other services, the fine is waived.

But if they don't pay the fine or follow up, there is also no punishment.

"Oregonians are in a state which is near last when it comes to access to substance treatment and have really high rates of incarceration – or really high rates of arrest – around drug possession," says Kassandra Frederique, executive director of Drug Policy Alliance.

The law also establishes drug treatment centers around the state, including in rural areas, and is funded in part by tax revenues from Oregon's recreational marijuana industry.

Advocates say the law will greatly reduce disparities in drug-related arrest rates that primarily affect people of colour and low-income people.

It's also aimed at preventing those caught with small amounts of drugs for personal use from getting stuck in a revolving-door criminal justice system.

More serious drug offenses, such as possession of larger amounts and dealing drugs, remain criminal offenses.

"The fact that some people have been so detrimentally impacted by the policies that we have to respond to those choices is one place where I have some hope that Measure 110 can start to shift," says Elona Dellabough-Gormley, a volunteer with the Portland People's Outreach Project, which hands out new needles to drug users on the city's streets.

But law enforcement leaders are upset by the law and worry it will cause an increase in drug abuse, drug-related crimes and overdose deaths as homelessness numbers rise during the pandemic statewide and public services are more limited.

"Law enforcement leaders in Oregon are really concerned that we're going to see an increase in overdoses, overdose deaths, that we're going to see an increase in drug abuse, that we'll see in increase in crime associated with drug abuse because people who have substance use disorder still need drugs to maintain their life," said Jim Ferraris, police chief in Woodburn and president of the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police.

Melinda Bell, a former drug user who was arrested in 2012 for methamphetamine possession, has turned her life around thanks to addiction treatment.

The 46-year-old mother of seven is now a lead case manager with the Union Gospel Mission and sits on the advisory council that will oversee the implementation of the new drug law.

Bell says as a Black woman growing up in a very remote and rural part of Oregon, her options were limited and there was no addiction treatment even if she had wanted to find it.

This law should change that, she says.