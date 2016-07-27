US state looking to ban soda drinks from food outlets' children's meals

Restaurants in the US state of New Hampshire would no longer be allowed to offer soda as a beverage choice for children's meals under a bill before a state House committee.

Sugary drink (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The bill would apply to restaurants that serve children's meals that include food and a beverage for one price.

Such meals would only be allowed to include milk, 100 percent juice or juice combined with water, plain water or flavored water with no sweeteners.

A report released in July by the Center for Science in the Public Interest found that restaurants are increasingly taking that approach on their own.