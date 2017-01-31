 

US State Department reverses cancelled foreign visas

The State Department says it's reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners after a federal judge put on hold President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

Latest figures show immigration growth has hit new highs in New Zealand, up to 70,000 new migrants annually.

Source: 1 NEWS

The department had said up to 60,000 foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas "provisionally revoked" to comply with Trump's order blocking them from traveling to the United States.

The department says it acted to reinstate the visas after getting word from the Justice Department about the judge's ruling Friday in Washington state.

For now, the department says people covered by the order and holding a valid visa may now travel to the United States.

