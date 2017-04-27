 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US starts work on missile defence system in South Korea as North shows off military power

share

Source:

Associated Press

In a defiant bit of timing, South Korea announced today that key parts of a contentious US missile defence system had been installed a day after rival North Korea showed off its military power.

The South's trumpeting of progress on setting up the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defence system, or THAAD, comes as high-powered US military assets converge on the Korean Peninsula and as a combative North Korea signals possible nuclear and missile testing.

A military commander says the move is to bring North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un "to his senses and not his knees".
Source: Breakfast

North Korea conducted live-fire artillery drills yesterday, the 85th anniversary of the founding of its million-person strong Korean People's Army.

On the same day, a US guided-missile submarine docked in South Korea. And the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier is also headed toward the peninsula for a joint exercise with South Korea.

The moves to set up THAAD within this year have angered not only North Korea, but also China, the country that the Trump administration hopes to work with to rid the North of nuclear weapons.

The US President’s position comes as a US guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea.
Source: US ABC

China, which has grown increasingly frustrated with its ally Pyongyang, and Russia see the system's powerful radars as a security threat.

South Korea said in a statement today that unspecified parts of THAAD were installed.

The statement said that Seoul and Washington have been pushing to get THAAD quickly working to cope with North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats.

According to Yonhap news agency, the parts include two or three launchers, intercept missiles and a radar.

About 8,000 police officers were mobilized, and the main road leading up to the site in the country's southeast was blocked earlier today, Yonhap reported.

About 200 residents and protesters rallied against THAAD in front of a local community center, some hurling plastic water bottles.

Yesterday, North Korea conducted what it called its largest ever combined live-fire drills, near the east coast port city of Wonsan.

North Korea's official media reported that leader Kim Jong Un personally observed the exercises, which involved the firing of more than 300 large-caliber artillery pieces and included submarine torpedo-attacks on mock enemy warships.

Along with sending US military assets to the region in a show of force, President Donald Trump is leaning on China to exert economic pressure on its wayward ally.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who spoke to Trump on Tuesday, is urging restraint from both Pyongyang and Washington.

In Washington, top Trump administration officials are due to brief the entire US Senate today.

A rapid tempo of North Korean weapons testing in the past year has pushed Kim Jong Un's authoritarian nation closer to developing a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the US mainland.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

00:52
2
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

03:12
3
Billy Aiken of Kings Plant Barn says complaints about the insects are on the rise - and he has some tips to help fight them.

Kiwi feijoa crops at high risk from disgusting burrowing moth larvae

4
Domestic spray products containing Chlorothalonil, including some Yates and Tui products, will soon be banned in New Zealand.

EPA bans commonly used Kiwi garden products due to carcinogen and toxin concerns

00:29
5
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


03:14
A Lower Hutt mum is doing her bit to make sure New Zealand isn't lagging behind the world when it comes to makeup.

Bringing New York Chic to the Heart of the Hutt

A Lower Hutt mum is doing her bit to make sure New Zealand isn't lagging behind the world when it comes to makeup.

01:39
Seven Sharp's Carolyn Robinson got to experience the new accommodation first hand.

Old grain silos get given a new lease on life in Christchurch

Seven Sharp's Carolyn Robinson got to experience the new accommodation first hand.

Married couple of 69 years die minutes after each other while holding hands

"The ultimate in chivalry — so he could go to heaven and open the door for her."

01:45
The app could be a timely solution for those looking for accommodation during big events such as the upcoming Lions tour.

The Airbnb of campervan holidays – new app pairs motorhomes travellers with property owners

The app could be a timely solution for those looking for accommodation during big events such as the upcoming Lions tour.

02:07
Greyhound racing critics are disappointed the $24 million funding isn't going towards the re-homing ex-racing dogs.

Multi-million dollar funding boost for Greyhound slammed for doing little to help retired dogs

The New Zealand Racing Board has increased its funding to $24 million.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ