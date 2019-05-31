US Spelling Bee ends in eight-way tie, all winners taking home $50,000

Eight spellers were better than the dictionary.

They were better than anything the Scripps National Spelling Bee could throw at them.

And they all ended up with a hand on the trophy.

In the most extraordinary ending in the 94-year history of the competition, the bee ended in an eight-way tie today.

The eight co-champions spelled the final 47 words correctly, going through five consecutive perfect rounds.

Each will get the full winner's prize of US$50,000 in cash.