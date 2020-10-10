US southern states prepare for another battering as Hurricane Delta nears

People in south Louisiana steeled themselves today as Hurricane Delta delivered bands of rain, strong winds and rising water ahead of its expected arrival.

A satellite image shows Hurricane Delta nearing the Gulf of Mexico. Source: Associated Press

Parts of the state still recovering from a catastrophic hurricane six weeks ago.

In the city of Lake Charles, near where Delta was expected to make landfall, rain pelted the tarp-covered roofs of buildings that Hurricane Laura battered when it barreled through Louisiana in late August, killing at least 27 people.

“It’s devastating and it’s emotional for the citizenry,” Mayor Nic Hunter said as he prepared to ride out the storm.

Forecasters said the storm surge could reach as high as three metres along the Louisiana coast.

With landfall within hours, the National Hurricane Center reported 1.4 metres of storm surge had been measured on the coast east of Cameron.

Laura damaged about 95 per cent of the homes and buildings in Lake Charles while up to 8,000 residents, or 10 per cent of the population, remain displaced according to the mayor.

Piles of moldy mattresses, sawed-up trees and other leftover debris lined the city's largely vacant streets today, arousing concern they could cause more damage and deaths when the new storm strikes.

Earnst Jack, whose home was severely damaged from Hurricane Laura, waits for the arrival of Hurricane Delta Source: Associated Press

Forecasters said the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season would likely crash ashore this evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana’s coast.

In its latest update, the National Hurricane Center said Delta had continued to weaken and become a strong Category 2 storm with winds of 169 kph as it neared the US Gulf Coast.

Earlier today, it had sustained winds of 185 kph, putting it at Category 3 strength.

Forecasters have said they expect the weakening trend to continue until Delta makes landfall, but they cautioned that it remained dangerous.

Delta, the latest in a recent flurry of rapidly intensifying Atlantic hurricanes that scientists largely blame on global warming, appeared destined to set records at landfall.

It would be the 10th named storm to hit the continental United States this year, surpassing the record number that hit in 1916, according to Colorado State University researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Delta would also be the first Greek-alphabet-named hurricane to hit the continental US and as the fourth hurricane or tropical storm to hit Louisiana in a year, it would tie a 2002 record, he said.

This week marked the sixth time of the current season that Louisiana has been threatened by tropical storms or hurricanes.

Residents in south Louisiana braced to relive a nightmare as bands of rain from approaching Hurricane Delta began. Source: Associated Press

One, Tropical Storm Marco, fizzled as it hit the southeast Louisiana tip, and others veered elsewhere, but Tropical Storm Cristobal caused damage in southeast Louisiana in June.

Laura demolished much of the southwestern part of the state and caused more than 30 deaths after making landfall on August 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with top winds of 240 kph.

New Orleans, to the east, was expected to escape Delta's worst impacts but tropical storm-force winds were still likely in the city and local officials said they were preparing for the possibility of tornadoes.

The hurricane was expected to weaken rapidly over land with forecasters predicting Delta would be downgraded to a tropical storm later today.