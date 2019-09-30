TODAY |

US soldier who received penis transplant 'feeling whole' a year on from operation

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Health

More than a year after performing the world's most extensive penis transplant, doctors say their patient has recovered and reports "feeling whole" again.

The US veteran lost both legs and his genitals from a blast in Afghanistan. Last year, Johns Hopkins University surgeons rebuilt the man's pelvic region, transplanting a penis, scrotum and part of the abdominal wall from a deceased donor.

Doctors described the procedure in a letter in Thursday's New England Journal of Medicine, and said their patient, who hasn't been identified, recovered sexual and urinary function.

Only three other successful, but less complex, penis transplants have been reported, two in South Africa and one at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Hopkins surgeon Dr. Richard Redett says the team is evaluating other possible transplant candidates but it's a lengthy process.

A file image of a hospital ward. Source: Pexels
More From
World
North America
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:55
Teen, 17, admits killing Christchurch hospital worker in horror crash while being chased by police
2
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'
3
Watch as massive 14-bedroom home travels from Palmerston North to Auckland
4
Wellington Zoo 'devastated' after antelope spooked by fireworks dies
5
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:30

SuperStock crews escape unscathed after boats spectacularly flip during race

Woman, 74, uses mop to fight off 21-year-old home invader in Australia
00:20

Northern Ireland man sentenced for making online death threats to Jacinda Ardern
00:26

Watch: Dramatic video shows tornado hitting factory, sending metal panels and debris flying in Greece