US sneaker heads set to attend New York's first sneaker auction

Associated Press
True sneaker heads will get the opportunity to expand their collection as Sotheby's in New York holds its first sneaker auction.

These aren't just any old sneakers but 100 of the rarest, most-coveted sneakers around, including the Nike handmade "Moon Shoe" designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman in 1972.

Only 12 were made and a pair is expected to fetch as much as $160,000.

Another highlight: Two pairs of Nike Mags inspired by "Back to the Future," made to raise money for Parkinson's research. Both models light up and one is self-lacing.

A Nike "Moon Shoe" on display at Sotheby's auction house in New York. Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the shoe's sole using his wife's waffle iron.
A Nike "Moon Shoe" on display at Sotheby's auction house in New York. Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the shoe's sole using his wife's waffle iron. Source: Associated Press

The auction also features a pair of size 9 Nike Air Jordan II blue suede Derek Jeter shoes, made to commemorate the New York Yankee icon's 2014 retirement. The starting bid is $30,000.

Bidding runs untill July 23.

A pair of 2016 "Nike Mag Back to the Future" shoes are on display at Sotheby's auction house in New York. Sotheby's expects the shoes to auction online for $50,000 to $70,000
A pair of 2016 "Nike Mag Back to the Future" shoes are on display at Sotheby's auction house in New York. Sotheby's expects the shoes to auction online for $50,000 to $70,000 Source: Associated Press
