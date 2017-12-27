US slashes millions from UN budget in protest

The United Nations' budget is set to shrink by over NZ $400 million next year - a 5 percent cut that the US government says it negotiated.

The UN General Assembly voted yesterday to approve the nearly $7.6 billion regular operating budget for 2018-2019. The Secretary-General's office says the new budget include cuts to most departments and offices.

The regular budget pays for many UN activities, but not peacekeeping or some humanitarian appeals, for example.

US President Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press

The US is the largest contributor, paying about 25 percent of the regular budget. President Donald Trump has pressed to cut US contributions to the world body.