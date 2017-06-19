 

US shoots down Syrian Air Force fighter jet

Source:

Associated Press

The US military overnight shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against ISIS militants, an action that appeared to mark a new escalation of the conflict.

The US-led coalition headquarters in Iraq said in a written statement that a USF-18 Super Hornet shot down a Syrian government SU-22 after it dropped bombs near the US partner forces, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces. The shootdown was near the Syrian town of Tabqa.

The US military statement said it acted in "collective self defense" of its partner forces and that the US did not seek a fight with the Syrian government or its Russian supporters.

US forces tangled earlier this month with Syria-allied aircraft in the region. On June 8, US officials reported that a drone likely connected to Iranian-supported Hezbollah forces fired on US-backed troops and was shot down by an American fighter jet.

The incident took place in southern Syria near a base where the US-led coalition was training Syrian rebels fighting the Islamic State group.

An Army spokesman at the Pentagon said at the time that the drone carried more weapons and was considered a direct threat, prompting the shootdown.

Just hours earlier, the US bombed Syrian government and allied troops inside a protected zone in that area, and marked a sharp escalation in the skirmishes between the coalition and those pro-Syrian government forces there.

