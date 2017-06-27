US sets new visa rules for six mainly Muslim nations and refugees

The Trump administration has set new criteria for visa applicants from six mainly Muslim nations and all refugees that require a "close" family or business ties to the United States.

The move came after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticised as a ban on Muslims.

Visas that have already been approved will not be revoked, but instructions issued by the State Department today said that new applicants from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Yemen must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling already in the United States to be eligible.

The same requirement, with some exceptions, holds for would-be refugees from all nations that are still awaiting approval for admission to the US

Grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, fiancees or other extended family members are not considered to be close relationships, according to the guidelines that were issued in a cable sent to all US embassies and consulates today.

As far as business or professional links are concerned, the State Department said a legitimate relationship must be "formal, documented and formed in the ordinary course rather than for the purpose of evading" the ban.

Journalists, students, workers or lecturers who have valid invitations or employment contracts in the US would be exempt from the ban.