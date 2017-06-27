 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


US sets new visa rules for six mainly Muslim nations and refugees

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Trump administration has set new criteria for visa applicants from six mainly Muslim nations and all refugees that require a "close" family or business ties to the United States.

The Supreme Court granted an emergency request from the White House
Source: Breakfast

The move came after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticised as a ban on Muslims.

Visas that have already been approved will not be revoked, but instructions issued by the State Department today said that new applicants from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Yemen must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling already in the United States to be eligible.

The same requirement, with some exceptions, holds for would-be refugees from all nations that are still awaiting approval for admission to the US

Grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, fiancees or other extended family members are not considered to be close relationships, according to the guidelines that were issued in a cable sent to all US embassies and consulates today. 

As far as business or professional links are concerned, the State Department said a legitimate relationship must be "formal, documented and formed in the ordinary course rather than for the purpose of evading" the ban.

Journalists, students, workers or lecturers who have valid invitations or employment contracts in the US would be exempt from the ban. 

The initial travel ban led to chaos at airports around the world, but because the guidelines exempt previously issued visas, similar problems are not expected.

Related

Politics

North America

US President Donald Trump says he will pay the necessary money to make NATO 'very strong' after previously avoiding the issue.

US Supreme Court allows limited version of President Trump's travel ban

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:12
1
Jerome Kaino making sure the Lions prop didn't get away with the move in the next scrum.

Low blow! Mako Vunipola snapped giving All Blacks prop Owen Franks cheeky 'squirrel grip' during scrum in first Test

00:30
2
"Next film in the making #deadpool2".

Breakout Kiwi star Julian Dennison announces role in Deadpool 2 by jumping on Ryan Reynolds' back


01:11
3
The All Blacks coach criticised the media for blowing the feud between himself and the Lions' coach out of proportion.

Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

02:36
4
Peter Thiel spent just 12 days in New Zealand before he officially became a Kiwi.

Bill English 'happy' with decision to grant US billionaire citizenship after spending just 12 days in New Zealand

00:56
5
Southern Steel captain Wendy Frew has a winner's medal to go with her wonderful children.

Netball star's kids steal the show at ANZ Premiership final with adorable centre court appearance

01:58
The series features white Australian comedian Chris Lilley.

'A really good time to laugh' - Australian TV series featuring dysfunctional Tongan gets positive reaction from some

The Tongan community has differing opinions on the series featuring white comedian Chris Lilley.

02:17
The regional intervention force is being withdrawn after 14 years.

Former rebel commander giving ex-criminals a second chance with jobs in Solomon Islands

Jimmy Lusibaea is now a member of parliament and a leading businessman.

01:11
The All Blacks coach criticised the media for blowing the feud between himself and the Lions' coach out of proportion.

Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

Hansen says he has "a lot of respect" for the Lions and the Gatland.

00:24
Police need your help tracking down the alleged offender.

Video: CCTV footage shows sawn-off shotgun wielding man attempting to rob Auckland bank

Police have released the footage hoping the public will recognise the white motorcycle the would-be thief fled on.

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.

'He made it pretty simple' - All Blacks coach says in-form Ngani Laumape was hard to ignore for second Lions Test

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ