US sends military assets to Middle East, warning Iran it will use 'unrelenting force' if attacked

The White House says the US is deploying additional military resources to send a message to Iran.

White House national security adviser John Bolton said today that the US is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the US Central Command region. That area includes the Middle East.

Bolton says the move is in response to what he calls "a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings."

He isn't providing details, but says the US wants to send a message that "unrelenting force" will meet any attack on US interests or those of its allies.