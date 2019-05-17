US to send 1,500 more troops to Iran amid heightened tensions

The US will bolster its military presence in the Middle East with an additional 1,500 troops, President Donald Trump said amid heightened tensions with Iran.

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn as he headed out on a trip to Japan, Trump said the troops would have a "mostly protective" role.

The administration had notified Congress earlier in the day about the troop plans.

The forces would number "roughly" 1,500 and would deploy in the coming weeks, "with their primary responsibilities and activities being defensive in nature," according to a copy of the notification obtained by The Associated Press.

Their mission would include protecting US forces already in the region and ensuring freedom of navigation, the notification said.

Trump said Iran stages "terror all over the world," but added that he doesn't believe "Iran wants to fight."

"They can't have nuclear weapons and they understand that," Trump said.

Earlier this week, officials said Pentagon planners had outlined plans that could have sent up to 10,000 military reinforcements to the region. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan later said planners hadn't settled on a figure.