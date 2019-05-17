TODAY |

US to send 1,500 more troops to Iran amid heightened tensions

Associated Press
More From
World
North America

The US will bolster its military presence in the Middle East with an additional 1,500 troops, President Donald Trump said amid heightened tensions with Iran.

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn as he headed out on a trip to Japan, Trump said the troops would have a "mostly protective" role.

The administration had notified Congress earlier in the day about the troop plans.

The forces would number "roughly" 1,500 and would deploy in the coming weeks, "with their primary responsibilities and activities being defensive in nature," according to a copy of the notification obtained by The Associated Press.

Their mission would include protecting US forces already in the region and ensuring freedom of navigation, the notification said.

Trump said Iran stages "terror all over the world," but added that he doesn't believe "Iran wants to fight."

"They can't have nuclear weapons and they understand that," Trump said.

Earlier this week, officials said Pentagon planners had outlined plans that could have sent up to 10,000 military reinforcements to the region. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan later said planners hadn't settled on a figure.

The US began reinforcing its presence in the Persian Gulf region this month in response to what it said was a threat from Iran.

President Donald Trump speaks about modernising the immigration system in the Rose Garden of the White House. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
David Havili of the Crusaders. Crusaders vs. Blues. 2019 Investec Super Rugby. Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 25 May 2019. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz
LIVE: Crusaders hold onto healthy lead over Blues in Christchurch
2
Keith Lowe cared for the stolen trees for over 40 years.
Lower Hutt 93-year-old left devastated after bonsai trees he tended to for over 40 years stolen
3
Train generic
Budget 2019: Public transport could become cheaper for low income families
4
The 32-year-old helped his team to a 23-17 win over Petone this afernoon.
All Blacks star Dane Coles makes successful rugby return, scores try for Poneke club side
5
Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Mount Agung erupting.

Flights cancelled in Bali after ash from volcano eruption spreads over island

Missouri Governor signs restrictive abortion bill with exception for 'emergencies' - but not rape victims

Fire in western India tutoring centre kills 19, students seen attempting to jump from roof to survive
00:15
They chanted calling for “climate justice” and waved signs that read “If you don’t act like adults, we will”.

Young climate change activists call for action in Brazil - 'If you don't act like adults, we will'