US Senate votes Donald Trump impeachment trial is constitutional and will move ahead

On a 56-44 vote, the Senate has declared that the impeachment trial for Donald Trump is constitutional and will move forward.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The vote came after four hours of arguments from Trump's lawyers and the Democratic impeachment managers, who are arguing that the former president incited Capitol riots last month.

Trump's lawyers said the trial was not constitutional because he is out of office, while the Democrats pointed to precedent and the opinions of many legal scholars, including conservatives, who said the trial is valid.

The impeachment managers managed to pick up one vote from Republicans - Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, who two weeks ago voted in favour of an effort to dismiss, but today voted with Democrats to move forward.

Cassidy joined Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Mitt Romney of Utah in dismissing the Trump team's claims.