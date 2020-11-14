US Senate votes to acquit Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial

The Senate has acquitted Donald Trump of inciting the attack on the US Capitol, bringing his trial to a close and giving the former president a historic second victory in the court of impeachment.

Donald Trump (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

Trump is the first president to be impeached twice, and he is also now twice acquitted as the majority of Republicans defended his actions.

The Senate voted 57-43 that Trump is “not guilty” of incitement. Two thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, was needed for conviction.

House Democrats argued that Trump caused the violent attack by repeating for months the false claims that the election was stolen from him, and then calling on his supporters to “fight like hell” just before they laid siege to the Capitol.

Democrats argued that Trump had “obvious intent” as he egged on supporters they said were primed for violence.

Trump’s lawyers argued that the trial was brought on by Democrats’ “hatred” of Trump and that it was unconstitutional because he had left office. They said the rioters acted on their own accord, despite Trump’s words. And they argued that Trump was protected by freedom of speech and to convict him for something he said would set a dangerous precedent.

The House impeached Trump before he left office for “incitement of insurrection” after the violent mob broke into the Capitol, destroyed property and hunted for lawmakers as they counted the presidential electoral votes. Five people died.

Trump is welcoming his second impeachment acquittal and said his movement “has only just begun".

Trump, in a lengthy statement, thanked his attorneys and his defenders in the House and Senate, who he said "stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country".

He slammed the trial as “yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country”.

And he is telling his supporters: “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun” and that he will have more to share with them in the months ahead.

While Trump was acquitted by the Senate, seven Republicans voted to convict him, making it the most bipartisan vote in the history of presidential impeachments.