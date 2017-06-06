US Secretary of State hopes to ease Qatar crisis with quick-stop diplomatic mission

The Trump administration tossed aside its aversion to mediating a weeks-long Persian Gulf dispute yesterday, as the top US diplomat flew to the region hoping to corral Qatar and its neighbors into negotiation.

Rex Tillerson. Source: 1 NEWS

The new approach isn't without diplomatic risk, thrusting America into the middle of an Arab squabble at a time President Donald Trump had hoped the US allies would be uniting against terrorism.

On his first foray into shuttle diplomacy since becoming secretary of state, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will hop between Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia from Tuesday until Friday, testing ways to break an impasse that has persisted despite Kuwaiti mediation efforts.

The crisis has badly damaged ties between several key American partners, including hosts of two major US military bases, threatening counter-terrorism efforts.

Tillerson landed in Kuwait City overnight and was greeted at the airport by the Gulf country's foreign minister, who chatted with Tillerson in the searing Kuwaiti sun and shared a traditional Arabic coffee.

On his first day in the country, Tillerson also met with Kuwait's ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah.

"We are trying to resolve an issue that concerns not just us but the whole world," Sheikh Sabah told the visiting US diplomat.

Tillerson, noting that the Kuwaiti ruler would be visiting Washington in September, told his host that Trump looked forward to greeting him personally.

Washington is worried the dispute is hampering Trump's bid to combat international terrorist financing.

US officials said Tillerson doesn't expect an immediate breakthrough, which they warned could be months away. Rather, they said, he wants to explore possibilities for sparking negotiations.