TODAY |

US Secretary of State calls for China to be held to account for Covid-19 pandemic

Source:  Associated Press

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China has been responsible for the spread of disease in the past and must be held accountable for the coronavirus pandemic that originated in the country.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Trump Administration has also repeatedly suggested the theory that the virus was manmade in Wuhan. Source: Breakfast

In comments likely to spark protests from Beijing and elsewhere, Pompeo said “China has a history of infecting the world.” He cited poor safety and security at epidemiological laboratories, including in the city of Wuhan where the virus was first reported.

He stressed that he had no reason to believe that the virus was deliberately spread but he ramped up already harsh US criticism of the Chinese for their response to the outbreak.

“Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running substandard laboratories,” Pompeo said on ABC’s “This Week” program.

“These are not the first times that we’ve had a world exposed to viruses as a result of failures in a Chinese lab. And so, while the intelligence community continues to do its work, they should continue to do that, and verify so that we are certain, I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan.”

Pompeo appeared to be referring to previous outbreaks of respiratory viruses, like SARS, which started in China. But his remark may be seen as offensive in China given the history of US discrimination against the Chinese and people of Chinese origin dating to the 19th century.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
11:42
'The rules are there for a reason' - Jacinda Ardern's stern message to those flouting Level 3 restrictions
2
Woman on flight with Covid-19 case contacted by tracing team four-and-a-half weeks later
3
The Opportunities Party proposes $250 per week universal basic income
4
Buying online during Level 3? Banks warn against popular payment system
5
Hamilton man converts factory, farming equipment to create ventilators for hospitals worldwide
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:36

Hamilton man converts factory, farming equipment to create ventilators for hospitals worldwide

Experts call for change to system of reporting Covid-19 cases to keep Kiwis more informed

North and South Korea troops exchange fire along border
01:37

Magical wonderland hidden within Christchurch forest