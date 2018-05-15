US school under barrage of criticism for having live tiger at prom: 'We regret the decision'

When a Florida high school planned "Welcome to the Jungle" as the theme for its prom at a Miami hotel, it made sure to include a live caged tiger — a decision that the school said it came to regret.

The episode unfolded Friday at a DoubleTree hotel near the Miami airport, where Christopher Columbus High School held its prom.

The prom for the all-boys Catholic school, which has almost 1,700 students, featured costumed performers doing tricks with flaming torches and loud thumping drums.

In the center of the dance floor, surrounded by promgoers, was a tiger pacing and circling in its cage, a video posted on Facebook showed. The post, which criticized the use of the animal for entertainment purposes, drew widespread attention.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Monday that it was aware of the video and was "looking into the incident to determine if any violation of Florida's captive wildlife rules took place."

It added, "Provided all rules and regulations are followed, exhibition of wildlife at public events is not prohibited by Florida law."

The vendor that provided the tiger, Predators Unlimited, is a licensed captive wildlife facility in Florida and has valid permits for the exhibition and sale of a variety of wild animals, the commission said.

On its website, the company asks, "How close have you really been to a monkey, lion, tiger or bear?" and encourages customers to "discover the joy and excitement we get to experience on a daily basis with our beautiful exotic animals."

Company officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a statement posted on the school’s website, the principal, David Pugh, said, "We regret the decision to have had live animals at our prom."

He said the school would immediately evaluate its policies and procedures around events, adding: "We can assure the Columbus community and all who have expressed concern that we are sorry. We have learned a great deal from this experience."

The Miami Herald reported that the prom also featured a lemur, two macaws and an African fennec fox.

The Herald reported that the school had initially defended its decision by saying that two Miami-Dade police officers were present and that the tiger "was never harmed or in danger, was not forced to perform, was always accompanied by his handlers, and for the great majority of the time was lying down in a relaxed state facing away from the audience."

However, the tiger clearly exhibited signs of stress, Ron Magill, communications director of Zoo Miami, said Monday, after watching the video. He said its ears were perpendicular to its head, in a classic display of stress and agitation amid the loud music and bright lights.

"The problem is nobody did anything illegal," he said. "The school certainly showed poor judgment. I don’t know what they were thinking."

He noted that in March, a horse was brought into a Miami nightclub and the crowd went wild. He said it points to a larger underlying problem: "For entertainment purposes, we’ll do anything."

Jack Wise, manager of Pirates for Parties, which provides exotic wildlife for events, said tigers are often in demand at hip-hop events to promote new music releases.

In those cases, the tiger will be caged and set up so attendees can walk by it at a safe distance. Appearances for a tiger generally cost between $5,000 and $6,000, he said.

Wise was not immediately familiar with the Miami prom, but cautioned that "if they had it around loud music, yes, that’s not right."

"We don't want it stressed and agitated," he said, adding that handlers go to great lengths to protect the animals and members of the public.



He noted that some states, particularly New York, have very stringent rules regarding the display of wild animals outside of zoo settings.

In 2014, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed into law the so-called tiger selfie act, which banned direct contact between members of the public and big cats, including lions, tigers, leopards, jaguars and cougars.

The assemblywoman who sponsored the legislation, Linda B. Rosenthal, said in a statement at the time, "Despite any level of training, big cats are dangerous wild animals with instincts to kill."

A boy in Ballston Spa, New York, was injured by a tiger in 2006 at the opening day of the county fair, the statement noted, and in Kansas a teenager was killed in 2012 when she was posing with a Siberian tiger for her senior photo and it mauled her.