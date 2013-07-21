TODAY |

US school shooter who killed four classmates in 1998, when he was 11, dies in car crash

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
Education
Accidents

Authorities say a Missouri man who was 11 years old when he and a teenager fatally shot four students and a teacher at an Arkansas middle school more than 20 years ago has died in a two-vehicle crash in northeastern Arkansas.

Television Station KAIT reports that 33-year-old Drew Grant, of Jackson, Missouri, died yesterday.

Arkansas State Police say a vehicle driven by Grant, who legally changed his name from Andrew Golden, collided head-on with another vehicle. The agency says three other people were injured in the crash and taken to hospitals. It didn't say which vehicle or what condition they were in.

State Police say three other people who were injured in the crash were taken to hospitals. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

Golden and Mitchell Johnson, who were 11 and 13 respectively, set off a fire alarm in 1998 and shot at people as they evacuated from Westside Middle School in Jonesboro, Arkansas, about 188 kilometres northeast of Little Rock.

Johnson was in custody until 2005, and Golden was released in 2007.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
Education
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image).
Four people killed, another critically injured, in Bay of Plenty crash
2
US school shooter who killed four classmates in 1998, when he was 11, dies in car crash
3
The moment is going viral after being posted online.
Watch: Police officer performs 'absolutely stunning' waiata for Ihumātao protestors
4
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's miracle ball was called forward by the referees.
'Disgraceful officiating' in Warriors loss leads TAB to refund $44,000 worth of bets
5
A Muslim leader greets lawyer Moana Jackson at a powhiri at Ihumātao.
Muslim leaders join protestors at Ihumātao: 'They can always rely on us'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
A file image of two police officers.

Man shot in the arm by police after allegedly brandishing knife during chase in Marlborough
02:06
Five people remain in hospital, two with critical injuries, as investigators pour over the scene at Marble Court for clues.

Christchurch gas explosion: Three remain in hospital

One person dead after car rolls in Pukekohe, Auckland
US Police Generic

US father whose twins died in hot car while he worked eight hour shift says he 'blanked out'