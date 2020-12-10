US says Covid-19 vaccine to start arriving in states by Tuesday

The nation's first Covid-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning (local time), US officials said today, after the government gave the final go-ahead to the shots needed to end an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

A Covid-19 vaccine is prepared. Source: Associated Press

Trucks will roll out tomorrow as shipping companies UPS and FedEx begin delivering Pfizer's vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centers across the states, said Army Gen. Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration's vaccine development program. An additional 450 or so facilities will get the vaccine between Wednesday and Thursday.

Initially, about 3 million shots are expected to be shipped nationwide. It was unclear exactly who would receive the first doses of the vaccine, though health workers and nursing home residents were the priority. Perna said health authorities would decide.

A similar number of shots will be held back for those recipients' second dose, which is needed for full protection from Covid-19.

The announcement kicks off a massive logistical operation involving the federal and state governments, private companies and health care workers to quickly distribute limited vaccine supplies throughout the US.

Perna compared the effort to D-Day, the US-led military offensive that turned the tide in World War II.

"D-Day was the beginning of the end and that's where we are today," Perna said a news conference. But he added that it would take months of work and "diligence, courage and strength to eventually achieve victory."

The first shipments are expected to leave Pfizer's manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan, via truck and then be flown to regional hubs around the country. Medical distributor McKesson and pharmacy chains including CVS and Rite-Aid also are involved in local rollout.

In a key distribution challenge, the vaccine, co-developed with BioNTech, must be stored and shipped at ultra-low temperatures of about 94 degrees below zero. Pfizer has developed shipping containers that use dry ice, and GPS-enabled sensors will allow the company to track each shipment and ensure it stays cold.

Distribution locations include hospitals and other sites able to meet those ultra-cold storage requirements. Within three weeks, vaccines should be delivered to all vaccination sites identified by state governments, such as local pharmacies, Perna said.

The vaccine was timed to arrive Monday morning so that health workers would be available to receive the shots and begin giving them, Perna said.

It comes after the Food and Drug Administration late Friday authorized emergency use of the vaccine. The signoff capped an unprecedented global race to speed vaccines through testing and review, chopping years off the normal development process.

Concerns that a shot was rushed out could undermine vaccination efforts in a country with deeply ingrained skepticism about vaccines. Hahn again emphasized his agency's independence to reporters.

"Science and data guided the FDA's decision," Hahn said. "We worked quickly because of the urgency of this pandemic, not because of any other external pressure."

While determined to be safe, regulators in the UK are investigating several severe allergic reactions. The FDA's instructions tell providers not give it to those with a known history of severe allergic reactions to any of its ingredients.

The FDA's vaccine director, Dr Peter Marks, said the agency will carefully track any reports of allergic reactions in the US.

"I think we still need to learn more, and that's why we'll be taking precautions," Marks said.