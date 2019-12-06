US sailor who killed two people at Pearl Harbour was being punished for minor misconduct

The US Navy sailor who fatally shot two people at Pearl Harbour before killing himself on Thursday was unhappy with his commanders and had been undergoing counseling, a military official said today.

Pearl Harbour on National Memorial Day 2019. Source: Associated Press

Gabriel Romero, 22, also faced non-judicial punishment. This is a lower-level administrative process for minor misconduct, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters not made public.

He used his two service weapons in the attack, the official said.

Romero also wounded a 36-year-old man in the attack at the naval shipyard within the storied military base before turning the gun on himself, authorities said. That victim is in stable condition at a hospital.

In a second attack at a Navy base this week, a shooter opened fire in a classroom building today at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida — leaving four people dead, including the assailant, and multiple people wounded.

The Pearl Harbour shooting came just days before a ceremony to remember those who perished in the Japanese bombing 78 years ago that propelled the US into World War II.

Security will be beefed up as usual for the annual event that is expected to draw survivors, veterans, dignitaries and others Saturday to honor the more than 2300 Americans killed on December 7, 1941.

Military officials said at a news conference that they had not found a motive yet for the shooting but that there's no evidence of domestic terrorism. They said the isolated attack, witnessed by shipyard employees in an area with thousands of workers, unfolded in about 23 seconds.

Romero, who was from Texas and enlisted in the Navy two years ago, was dead when authorities arrived, and he was armed for his job standing watch and providing security for the fast attack submarine USS Columbia, which is at Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam for maintenance, officials said.

Retired Army Colonel Gregory Gross, a former military judge, said that just because Romero faced non-judicial punishment doesn’t automatically mean he should have been taken off watch duty.

“It could have been something as simple as you were late for work,” said Gross, who presided over part of the court-martial for the 2009 shooting at Fort Hood in Texas.

It was not known if Romero knew his victims, Roldan Agustin, 49, and Vincent Kapoi Jr, 30.

Agustin was born in Laoag City, Philippines, and moved to Hawaii when he was 2, according to his mother, Aida Agustin.

“He’s a good man," she told The Associated Press through tears.

“I’m so sorry, anak ko, I’m still shaking,” she added Friday, using the phrase “my child” in Ilocano, a Filipino language.

Family members said Roldan Agustin served in the Navy and retired from the Army National Guard, then became a metals inspector at the Pearl Harbour Naval Shipyard.

Tara Kapoi said her husband, Vincent, grew up in Waianae, a town on the west side of Oahu.

A family statement described him as an “easy-going, fun-loving, 'let's do this' man."