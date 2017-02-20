US Republican senator's warning after Trump tweet: 'The first thing dictators do is shut down the press'

US Republican Senator John McCain says a free press is vital "to preserve democracy as we know it," cautioning about efforts to muzzle a free press, saying "that's how dictators get started".

The Arizona senator was asked in an interview for NBC's Meet the Press how he felt about President Donald Trump's tweet criticising "the fake news media" that said "it is the enemy of the American people".

Mr McCain told Meet the Press, ''The fact is we need you."

He added: "When you look at history, the first thing dictators do is shut down the press."

Mr McCain said he wasn't say Mr Trump was trying to be a dictator but "we need to learn the lessons of history."

Mr Trump's Secretary of Defence, Jim Mattis distanced himself from this fight.

"I don't have any issues with the press, myself," he said.

Mr Trump's remarks in Florida suggesting a terror attack had taken place in Sweden saw him called out for the second time this week for being wildly inaccurate in his official statements.

The President tweeted today that he was talking about a Fox News story he'd watched before the rally.