US reportedly called off retaliatory strikes against Iran after military drone shot down

A US official says the military made preparations today for limited strikes on Iran in retaliation for the downing of a US surveillance drone, but approval was abruptly withdrawn before the attacks were launched.

The official, who was not authorised to discuss the operation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, says the targets would have included radars and missile batteries.

The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump had approved the strikes, but then called them off. The newspaper cited anonymous senior administration officials.

The White House on Thursday night (local time) declined requests for information about whether Trump changed his mind.

Trump spent most of his day discussing Iran strategy with top national security advisers and congressional leaders. Asked earlier in the day about a US response to the attack, he said, "You'll soon find out."

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says it has barred US-registered aircraft from operating over parts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman over heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The FAA made the announcement on its Twitter account this afternoon after Iran's Revolutionary Guard shot down a US Navy drone yesterday.

The FAA said this would affect the area of the Tehran Flight Information Region.

The specifics of the warning could not be immediately accessed.