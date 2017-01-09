 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US will remain a Pacific power under President Trump - officials

share

Source:

Associated Press

US officials have told an Australian conference that the United States will stay committed to remaining a Pacific power despite potential policy changes under President Donald Trump.

US Navy

US Navy (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The political counsellor at the US Embassy in Canberra, John Hennessey-Niland, told the conference yesterday that US allies in the Asia-Pacific region can be reassured the Pacific will remain key to US interests under the new administration. He says joint training and information-sharing will increase.

Mr Trump while campaigning for the presidency had called on US allies to invest more on defending themselves and described the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation as obsolete.

The US President is in Philadelphia, going all out in charming Republican congressional leaders.
Source: 1 NEWS

Amy Searight, a former US Deputy Assistant of Defense for South and Southeast Asia, says Mr Trump "does appear ... to be backing off the campaign rhetoric" in his attitude toward US allies.

Related

North America

Pacific Islands

Australia

02:05
It's a problem for Negar Partow because she travels to the States for work.

Iranian-born Kiwi unable to travel to US for work after Trump's ban
03:01
Mass protests continue across American cities while the tough measure has caused global confusion.

Resistance growing to Donald Trump's travel ban for Muslims from some countries
00:40
Andrew Little says NZ should tell Trump his actions "aren't good enough".

Labour leader slams Trump's Muslim ban as 'prejudice', hits out at Bill English's response

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Marcus Stoinis looked to have won the match for Australia until this moment of magic.

Watch: Brilliant Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson executes match-winning runout to end epic Australian fightback

00:28
2
A father and daughter in Surfers Paradise were repeatedly punched by a driver of another vehicle yesterday.

Martial arts fighter charged with assault following brutal road rage attack on father and daughter

00:27
3
Fires burning near Selwyn College and behind Gowing Drive overnight caused railway lines to close.

Video: Train lines now open after huge fires force closure of Auckland train services overnight

01:48
4
Critics say it's a dangerous monstrosity but fans call it a historic icon.

The shears are out in Kapiti Coast town over the size of a hedge

00:17
5
One person has been seriously injured in a crash in Howick today.

At least four injured after car crashes into Auckland house

00:30
Stoinis showed his mettle in only his second ODI but he was ultimately left stranded short of 150 runs as NZ clinched the match

Video: Multiple sixes showcase Marcus Stoinis' epic unbeaten 146 that spearheaded Aussie's thrilling comeback attempt

Stoinis showed his mettle in only his second ODI but NZ ultimately clinched the match.

00:29
Marcus Stoinis looked to have won the match for Australia until this moment of magic.

Watch: Brilliant Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson executes match-winning runout to end epic Australian fightback

NZ won a thrilling match at Eden Park, but boy, was it close.


00:19
Carissa Avison hasn't been seen since Thursday morning, and police say her disappearance is out of character.

Search crews scour forest west of Auckland in hunt for missing woman

There are concerns for Carissa Avison, who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

Rafael Nadal

'I believe I am going to win titles' - Rafael Nadal shoots down retirement talk

The Spaniard believes he can win a 15th Grand Slam title having been denied by Roger Federer in Melbourne.

00:27
A second albatross chick was filmed on web cam hatching at Taiaroa Head near Dunedin on the weekend.

New chick in town - Albatross chick could become NZ's most famous bird

The new chick born on Saturday is destined for stardom, the second to carry out life on webcam.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ