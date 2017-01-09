US will remain a Pacific power under President Trump - officials

Source:Associated Press
US officials have told an Australian conference that the United States will stay committed to remaining a Pacific power despite potential policy changes under President Donald Trump.
US Navy (file picture).
Source: istock.com
The political counsellor at the US Embassy in Canberra, John Hennessey-Niland, told the conference yesterday that US allies in the Asia-Pacific region can be reassured the Pacific will remain key to US interests under the new administration. He says joint training and information-sharing will increase.
Mr Trump while campaigning for the presidency had called on US allies to invest more on defending themselves and described the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation as obsolete.
Amy Searight, a former US Deputy Assistant of Defense for South and Southeast Asia, says Mr Trump "does appear ... to be backing off the campaign rhetoric" in his attitude toward US allies.
