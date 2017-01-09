US will remain a Pacific power under President Trump - officials

US officials have told an Australian conference that the United States will stay committed to remaining a Pacific power despite potential policy changes under President Donald Trump.

The political counsellor at the US Embassy in Canberra, John Hennessey-Niland, told the conference yesterday that US allies in the Asia-Pacific region can be reassured the Pacific will remain key to US interests under the new administration. He says joint training and information-sharing will increase.

Mr Trump while campaigning for the presidency had called on US allies to invest more on defending themselves and described the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation as obsolete.