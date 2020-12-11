TODAY |

US records highest daily total of Covid-19 deaths anywhere in the world during pandemic

Source:  1 NEWS/ Associated Press

Covid-19 has killed more people in the United States in a single day than on the day of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

More than 3000 Americans died from the virus in the last 24 hours. Source: Breakfast

More than 3000 Americans died in the last 24 hours - the highest daily total anywhere in the world since the pandemic began.

Hospitalisations are also at an all-time high, with patients filling 106 beds.

Meanwhile, US experts are convening to decide whether to approve the Pfizer vaccine.

Food and Drug Administration advisers are scrutinising the company’s data for any red flags or oversights.

If approved, shots could begin within days for health care workers and people in nursing homes.

As well, US lawmakers are trying to hammer out a Covid-19 relief bill.

That comes as US jobless claims jumped to 853,000 amid a resurgence of the virus.

More than 19 million people rely on some type of unemployment benefit. And unless Congress acts soon, nearly half will lose that aid in just over two weeks.

World
North America
Coronavirus Pandemic
