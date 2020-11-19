US reaches 12 million total Covid-19 cases

More than 12 million people in the US have contracted the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The heart rates, blood pressure levels and oxygen levels of Covid-19 patients are closely tracked in a Wisconsin hospital. Source: Associated Press

The nation's total number of confirmed cases reached 12.01 million today, six days after the number had reached 11 million, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Daily numbers of new US cases are approaching 200,000, less than three weeks after hitting 100,000 for the first time.

The record of 195,542 new cases on Friday was the latest of several recent daily highs.

Deaths rates are getting closer to the dire numbers seen in the spring. The US daily death toll exceeded 2,000 on Friday, the first time since early May.

Yesterday, 1,878 deaths were reported.