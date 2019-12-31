US rabbi appeals for special task force to combat anti-Semitism after fatal stabbing

When a suspect walked into the home of a rabbi celebrating Hanukkah and stabbed five celebrants, it was the latest in a week of anti-Semitic attacks in the United States' most demographically diverse area, and an incident that reverberated across the country.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, in Los Angeles, is urging US President Donald Trump to instruct the FBI to create a special task force to address the violence.

Center dean and founder, Rabbi Marvin Hier, says the task force should concentrate "24/7" on anti-Semitism in the United States.

"Issue reports, where people who have violated the law, to apprehend them, to prosecute them and to give a signal to the entire country this is now very serious," he told media yesterday.

"The United States takes this very serious. It doesn't want to follow the example of Europe.

"If we want to keep America, the America that we all love, we've got to do something about it when we face a cancer called anti-Semitism."

Since the December 10 massacre at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey there have been 19 anti-Semitic incidents in the US, including 16 in New York and New Jersey, according to the Anti-Defamation League's (ADL) tracker of Anti-Semitic Incidents.

The tracker is a compilation of recent cases of anti-Jewish vandalism, harassment and assault reported to or detected by the group.

Most concerning: Ten of those incidents have occurred in New York since December 23 and involved assaults or threatened violence.

The ADL defines assaults as incidents where people's bodies are targeted with violence accompanied by evidence of anti-Semitic animus or in a manner that attacks Jews for their religious affiliation.

To put the week-long toll in context, the New York Police Department recorded 19 hate-crime felony assault complaints in the first three quarters of 2019.