US pulls out of TPPA negotiations as Donald Trump uses executive order

Associated Press

Mr Trump, who has railed against the trade agreements, said the move will be “a great thing for American workers”.
news

Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

Video: Gang of masked youths tag Auckland train as passengers watch - but it won't last long, says AT

A severe weather warning is in place for much of the South Island

Third storm in a week to hit south and central New Zealand

President Donald Trump gestures during his meeting with labor leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Trump signals NZ could be offered bilateral free trade deal with the US

Nadal's girlfriend, Xisca Perello, laughed in the stands as the star was pressed on why she would need a wild card to make the trip.

'It's better we stop here': Awkward moment as Nadal jokes his girlfriend got 'wild card' to Aussie Open

Damage to an Auckland Transport bus after it hit an awning on Symonds Street.

'It was pretty gnarly' - Double decker bus hits shop awning during Auckland commute

Fifty per cent of Auckland schools are still trying to hire staff just days away from children returning.

'We're calling it a crisis - many Auckland schools are not fully staffed with quality teachers' - principals' association

An image of the inauguration of President Donald Trump is displayed, left, as White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks at the White House, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Live stream: Donald Trump's press secretary fronts media pack after lambasting them

The Labour leader is put on the spot about whether Labour will offer a housing subsidy for public service workers in the City of Sails.

Auckland housing costs are 'out of control' says Andrew Little - but what can be done about it?

Mind Over Money with Nigel Latta will explore our relationship with the all-important dollar.

Nigel Latta to front innovative series looking at New Zealanders and their relationship with money

Mind Over Money with Nigel Latta debuts on TVNZ 1 next month.

This skeletal show-stopper is built from more than 250 bits of wood and is part of the biennial sculpture exhibition.

Ambitious sculpture brought to life on Waiheke Island for popular festival

The 16 metre long 'Gateway' is built from 255 pieces of laminated pine.


 
