TODAY |

US presidential nominee Joe Biden doesn't rule out expanding Supreme Court

Source:  Associated Press

Joe Biden says he is willing to take a position before Election Day on the idea of expanding the Supreme Court "depending on how" Republicans handle Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the court.

Your playlist will load after this ad

His latest answer in an ABC News town hall suggests the presidential candidate might be willing to consider some Democrats' call to expand the nation’s highest court. Source: Associated Press

Biden has previously refused to answer the question directly, calling the question a distraction from Republicans' rush to confirm Barrett before Election Day.

His latest answer in an ABC News town hall suggests Biden might be willing to consider some Democrats' call to expand the court as a counter to GOP power plays on the court in recent years.

Biden repeated Thursday that he's "not a fan" so-called "court packing." But he also said he believes Republicans are violating the spirit of the Constitution with a confirmation process once early voting has begun in a presidential election.

Barrett was nominated after liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death in September.

Republicans four years ago refused to consider President Barack Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to succeed conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February of that presidential election year.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Horrific' screams heard near where two bodies were found at Taupō lakefront
2
Springboks officially out of the Rugby Championship in Australia
3
Woman left 'petrified' after being rammed repeatedly on motorway shocked by police response
4
Discovery of two bodies found on Taupō lakefront 'devastating', mayor says
5
'We've barely had a break' - Clarke Gayford on helping Jacinda Ardern through election campaign
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Woman left 'petrified' after being rammed repeatedly on motorway shocked by police response

Twitter goes down, with issues reported around the world

Fears 'Europe's prosperity is at stake' as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

Queen Elizabeth carries out first public engagement since lockdown