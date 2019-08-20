US President tweets pic of Trump Tower looming over Greenland

President Donald Trump is making light of his own idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, tweeting a doctored photo of Trump Tower looming over a small village in the Arctic territory.

Mr Trump jokes on Twitter, "I promise not to do this to Greenland!"

Trump acknowledged sunday that he is "strategically" interested in such a deal, but said it's not a priority of his administration. He told reporters, "It's not No. 1 on the burner."