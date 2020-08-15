US President Donald Trump's 'seriously ill' brother hospitalised

US President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalised in New York, according to the White House.

President Donald Trump arrives for a news conference at the White House. Source: 1 NEWS

The president is expected to visit his 72-year-old brother at a hospital in Manhattan today, according to White House spokesman Judd Deere.

The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump had been hospitalised, but officials said that he was seriously ill.

Trump “has a very good relationship with his brother who is very special to him," Mr Deere said.

Robert Trump, one of four siblings to the president, recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family seeking to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece Mary titled “Too Much and Never Enough."

The president has said that Mary Trump’s book was a violation of a nondisclosure agreement she signed in connection to a financial settlement she received from the Trump family.

President Donald Trump (right) and his older brother, Robert. Source: Associated Press

Mary is a daughter of the brothers' eldest sibling, Fred Trump Jr, who struggled with alcoholism and died in 1981 at the age of 43.

No family members joined Fred Jr, who was known as Freddy, at the hospital on the night he died, Mary Trump said, adding that Donald Trump went to the movies with another sibling instead.

Robert Trump had previously worked for his older brother at the Trump Organisation.