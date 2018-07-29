 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

US President Donald Trump's legal team accusing former lawyer of violating attorney, client privilege

US ABC
Topics
World
Politics

Michael Cohen's been commenting on private conversations between himself and the president. Source: US ABC
Topics
World
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:39
The Prime Minister rocked baby Neve as she talked about multi-tasking as a new mum.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern rocks baby Neve as she gives update ahead of return to Parliament

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

3

Dillian Whyte defeats Joseph Parker to claim heavyweight slugfest
4

Watch: Joe Parker unleashes incredible final round onslaught to knock Dillian Whyte to the canvas
5

Watch: Joseph Parker shoots down suggestions of dumping Kevin Barry - 'Our partnership is strong'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:39
The Prime Minister rocked baby Neve as she talked about multi-tasking as a new mum.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern rocks baby Neve as she gives update ahead of return to Parliament

01:06
The video was aired at the National Party’s conference in Auckland today

Simon Bridges rocks out on the drums in National Party slogan launch promo
00:59

'I'm backing New Zealanders and I'm starting with our children' - Simon Bridges addresses party faithful in National conference
There are calls for White House Press Secretary to be fired over saying Adolf Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons".

Man accuses Sean Spicer of hurling racial slur at him as a high school student

At least 58 people dead after monsoon rains cause flooding in northern India

Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia
Natural Disasters

At least 58 people have been killed in the past two days as monsoon rains triggered house collapses and flooded wide swaths of land in northern India, officials said today.

Weather officials predicted more rain in the next 48 hours in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.

The deaths occurred since rains started Thursday night (local time), said a government spokesman.

Ten of the victims died in Meerut district.

In Agra, the northern Indian city where the white marble Taj Mahal is located, at least six died, including four members of a family who perished in a house collapse, an official said.

The dead included women and children.

Officials said at least 53 people were injured and over 200 houses were damaged in the torrential rains.

India's monsoon season usually lasts until October.

Weather officials predicted more rain in the next 48 hours in India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia
Natural Disasters
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:30
If you think you've got what it takes to strut your stuff at the world's most famous cabaret now's your chance.

Choreographers from the Moulin Rouge holding NZ auditions for the first time - 'It will change their life'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern rocks baby Neve as she gives update ahead of return to Parliament

'I lost to the better man on the day' – Joseph Parker has no regrets after Whyte loss

Watch: Joseph Parker shoots down suggestions of dumping Kevin Barry - 'Our partnership is strong'

Police confirm young woman killed in bus crash near Mount Ruapehu

At least 10 people dead, 40 injured after magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesia island

Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia
Natural Disasters

A shallow, magnitude 6.4 earthquake early today killed at least 10 people and injured 40 on Indonesia's Lombok Island, a popular tourist destination next to Bali, officials said.

The quake damaged dozens of single-story houses and taller buildings and was felt in a wider area, including in Bali, where no damage or casualties were reported.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of 7 kilometers.

East Lombok district was the hardest hit with eight deaths, including a Malaysian national, said a spokesman for Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

The number of casualties could increase as data was still being collected from other locations on the island, he said.

The quake also triggered a large landslide from Mount Rinjani. Authorities were still monitoring its impact.

In East Lombok and the provincial capital of Mataram, it lasted about 10 seconds, sending residents to flee their homes onto streets and fields, Nugroho said.

He said most of the fatalities and injuries were caused by falling slabs of concrete.

Photos released by the agency showed damaged houses and the entrance to the popular Mount Rinjani National Park, which was immediately closed for fear of landslides.

Like Bali, Lombok is known for pristine beaches and mountains.

Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

Damage caused by an early morning earthquake is seen on the island of Lombok, Indonesia. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia
Natural Disasters