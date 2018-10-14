US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder

 

US President Donald Trump has vowed to inflict "severe punishment" on Saudi Arabia if it is found responsible for the murder of a Washington Post journalist.

Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, the BBC reports.

The US President today said there would be "severe punishment", but ruled out the possibility of enforcing sanctions which could rule out hundreds of billions worth of arms sales.

"I actually think we'd be punishing ourselves if we did that," Mr Trump said.

"There are other things we can do that are very, very powerful, very strong, and we'll do that. Now, as of this moment, nobody knows what happened - as of this moment.

"We're looking into it very seriously - Turkey is looking into it at a very high level, at the highest level, and so is Saudi Arabia."

Mr Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in order to obtain papers for his wedding - his fiancee waiting outside - but was not seen leaving the building.

The Saudi Interior Minister dismissed claims Khashoggi's body was dismembered as "lies".

Turkish police have been barred from searching the Saudi consulate.

Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
02:16
The Mental Health Foundation says there’s room for improvement in the government’s work on mental health.

Government has room for improvement to curb mental health crisis, Mental Health Foundation says
00:39
One person has died in the rural area of Selwyn this afternoon.

Police say members of the public helped victim in Canterbury homicide as scene examination gets underway

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank treat guests to pizza, tequila at wedding reception
Image released by police of the offender from the Queen Street Pharmacy aggravated robbery.

Wellington pharmacy robbed at knife-point twice in less than a week

Giant python disrupts meeting at south China bank after crashing through ceiling

Associated Press
Staff at a bank in south China's Nanning City got the fright of their lives yesterday when a giant python suddenly crashed through the ceiling to interrupt their morning meeting.

The 1.5-metre-long intruder made an unexpected entrance to the bank in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region shortly before 8.15 on Friday (local time), with surveillance video footage showing the snake dramatically falling down on a group of bank clerks who had gathered for a meeting.

The terrified staff members quickly dispersed in horror as the snake slithered its away around the room before nestling itself behind a sofa, clearly showing little interest in opening a new account.

Local forest public security officers and workers from the local wildlife protection station were soon called in to make a withdrawal, utilising professional tools to carefully capture the rogue reptile.

Fortunately, no-one was hurt during the sensational incident, and the bank soon returned to business as usual.

Animal protectors said it's possible the python may have been reared by someone nearby, and believe it was hunting for food when it fell into the bank's interior. Remarkably, it is the second time this Nanning branch has been visited by a snake in the last year.

The animal is currently being kept at the city's wildlife protection centre.

The 1.5-metre long snake fell as staff members were holding a meeting in Nanning City.
At least 27 people dead after torrential rains trigger flash floods, landslides in Indonesia

Associated Press
Torrential rains triggered flash floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, killing at least 27 people, including a dozen children at a school, officials said today.

A flash flood with mud and debris from landslides struck Mandailing Natal district in North Sumatra province and smashed an Islamic school in Muara Saladi village, where 29 children were swept away yesterday afternoon, said local police chief Irsan Sinuhaji.

He said rescuers retrieved the bodies of 11 children from mud and rubble hours later.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency's spokesman, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said rescuers and villagers managed to rescue 17 other children and several teachers yesterday and pulled out the body of a child today near Aek Saladi river, close to the school.

A video obtained by The Associated Press showed relatives crying besides their loved ones at a health clinic where the bodies of the children were lying, covered with blankets.

Nugroho said two bodies were found early today from a car washed away by floods in Mandailing Natal, where 17 houses collapsed and 12 were swept away. Hundreds of other homes were flooded up to 2 metres high, while landslides occurred in eight areas of the region.

Four villagers were killed after landslides hit 29 houses and flooded about 100 buildings in neighbouring Sibolga district, Nugroho said.

He said flash floods also smashed several villages in West Sumatra province's Tanah Datar district, killing five people, including two children, and leaving another missing. Landslides and flooding in the neighbouring districts of Padang Pariaman and West Pasaman killed four villagers after 500 houses flooded and three bridges collapsed.

Both North and West Sumatra provinces declared a weeklong emergency relief period as hundreds of terrified survivors fled their hillside homes to safer ground, fearing more of the mountainside would collapse under continuing rain, Nugroho said, adding that dozens of injured people were rushed to nearby hospitals and clinics.

A woman weeps during a prayer for the victims of the September 28 earthquake and tsunami on Talise Beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslides and floods each year in Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

Rescuers search for victims following a flash flood in Mandailing Natal district, North Sumatra, Indonesia.
Banksy’s famous shredded artwork goes back on display

Associated Press
The winning bidder for a Banksy painting that self-destructed during an auction last week has decided to go through with the purchase, auctioneer Sotheby's said.

The auction house said a female European collector was the successful bidder, agreeing to pay 1.04 million pounds ($NZ 2 million) for "Girl With Balloon."

But just after the hammer came down, and to the shock of those in the saleroom, the bottom half of the work passed through a shredder concealed in the frame.

Sotheby's said the painting has now been retitled "Love is in the Bin" and authenticated by Banksy's Pest Control agency.

Alex Branczik, head of contemporary art for Europe at Sotheby's, says it is "the first artwork in history to have been created live during an auction."

The buyer's identity was not revealed but Sotheby's quoted her as saying: "When the hammer came down last week and the work was shredded, I was at first shocked, but gradually I began to realize that I would end up with my own piece of art history."

Banksy, who has never disclosed his full identity, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world's best-known artists.

His mischievous and often satirical images include two policemen kissing, armed riot police with yellow smiley faces and a chimpanzee with a sign bearing the words "Laugh now, but one day I'll be in charge."

"Girl With Balloon," which depicts a small child reaching up toward a heart-shaped red balloon, was originally stenciled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of Banksy's best-known images.

How the artist triggered the shredder is still a mystery, however.
Greens call to legalise safe drug testing before summer festival season begins

The Green Party wants to see safe drug testing legalised before the summer festival season begins.

Testing has already been taking place at some events, but the practice exists in a legal grey area.

"So no one here is saying that drugs are cool or fun, but we're saying that after decades of trying to say, 'Don't use them,' the reality is that they are being used and they do exist," Green Party MP Chloe Swarbrick said. 

"Mums and dads, when they're sending their kids off to festivals, obviously, we'd hope that their kids aren't using these substances, but if they are going to use them, surely, you want to ensure that they're doing so in a safe way where harm is minimised."

Ms Swarbrick is confident that law changes can be made in time for summer, as Health Minister David Clark has already requested advice on what legislative change would look like.

Green MP Chloe Swarbrick wants to see safe drug testing legalised before the summer festival season begins.
