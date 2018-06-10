 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US President Donald Trump takes swipes at Canada over trade issues while in Singapore for US-North Korea summit

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump took more swipes at Canada and its prime minister over trade issues as he settled in for a summit with North Korea in Singapore, contending that "Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal."

Observers remain sceptical over whether Kim Jong Un can be trusted, and if Trump’s just interested in a photo-op or real diplomatic progress.

Source: 1 NEWS

Trump roiled the Group of Seven meeting in Canada by first agreeing to a group statement on trade only to withdraw from it while complaining that he had been blindsided by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's criticism of Trump's tariff threats at a summit-ending news conference.

As he flew from Canada to Singapore yesterday, Trump displayed his ire via Twitter, which he also employed to insult Trudeau as "dishonest" and "weak."

The attack on a longtime ally and its leader drew sharp criticism. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who also attended the summit, told German public television that she found Trump's tweet disavowing the G-7 statement "sobering" and "a little depressing."

Merkel also said the European Union would "act" against the US trade measures.

Unbowed, Trump tweeted anew today from Singapore: "Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal. According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then Justin acts hurt when called out!"

He added: "Why should I, as President of the United States, allow countries to continue to make Massive Trade Surpluses, as they have for decades, while our Farmers, Workers & Taxpayers have such a big and unfair price to pay? Not fair to the PEOPLE of America! $800 Billion Trade Deficit...And add to that the fact that the U.S. pays close to the entire cost of NATO-protecting many of these same countries that rip us off on Trade (they pay only a fraction of the cost-and laugh!). The European Union had a $151 Billion Surplus-should pay much more for Military!"

And he brought in Merkel's government: ....Germany pays 1% (slowly) of GDP towards NATO, while we pay 4% of a MUCH larger GDP. Does anybody believe that makes sense? We protect Europe (which is good) at great financial loss, and then get unfairly clobbered on Trade. Change is coming!"

Earlier, the White House escalated the initial tirade and leveled more withering and unprecedented criticism against Trudeau, branding him a back-stabber unworthy of Trump's time.

"There's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door," Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro said in an interview nationally broadcast yesterday in the United States.

Canada's foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland, said her country "does not conduct its diplomacy through ad hominem attacks."

The verbal volleys by Navarro and Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, picked up where Trump had left off yesterday.

Kudlow suggested Trump saw Trudeau as trying to weaken his hand before that meeting, saying the president won't "let a Canadian prime minister push him around. ... Kim must not see American weakness." Kudlow was referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trudeau, who had said at the news conference that Canada would retaliate for new US tariffs, didn't respond to questions about Trump when the prime minister arrived at a Quebec City hotel yesterday for meetings with other world leaders.

Freeland later told reporters that "we don't think that's a useful or productive way to do business."

A Trudeau spokesman, Cameron Ahmad, said yesterday that Trudeau "said nothing he hasn't said before — both in public and in private conversations" with Trump.

And Roland Paris, a former foreign policy adviser to Trudeau, jabbed at Trump on Twitter: "Big tough guy once he's back on his airplane. Can't do it in person. ... He's a pathetic little man-child."

Trudeau said he had reiterated to Trump, who left the G-7 meeting before it ended, that tariffs would harm industries and workers on both sides of the US-Canada border.

Trudeau told reporters that imposing retaliatory measures "is not something I relish doing" but that he wouldn't hesitate to do so because "I will always protect Canadian workers and Canadian interests."

Navarro, the Trump trade adviser, said his harsh assessment of what "bad faith" Trudeau did with "that stunt press conference" yesterday "comes right from Air Force One."

He said Trump "did the courtesy to Justin Trudeau to travel up to Quebec for that summit. He had other things, bigger things, on his plate in Singapore. ... He did him a favor and he was even willing to sign that socialist communique. And what did Trudeau do as soon as the plane took off from Canadian airspace? Trudeau stuck our president in the back. That will not stand."

Kudlow, in a separate TV appearance, said Trudeau was "polarizing" and "really kind of stabbed us in the back." The Canadian leader pulled a "sophomoric political stunt for domestic consumption," Kudlow said, that amounted to "a betrayal."

"Don't blame Trump. It was Trudeau who started blasting Trump after he left, after the deals had been made." Kudlow said Trump won't let people "take pot shots at him" and that Trudeau "should've known better."

Trudeau had said Canadians "are polite, we're reasonable, but also we will not be pushed around." He described all seven leaders coming together to sign the joint declaration despite having "some strong, firm conversations on trade, and specifically on American tariffs."

In the air by then, Trump tweeted: "Based on Justin's false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!"

He followed up by tweeting: "PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, "US Tariffs were kind of insulting" and he "will not be pushed around." Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!"

Navarro appeared on "Fox News Sunday," and Kudlow was on CNN's "State of the Union" and CBS' "Face the Nation" and Harper spoke on Fox's "Sunday Morning Futures."

Related

Politics

UK and Europe

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:27
1
The widow of the All Black legend says she's "happy that everyone's happy" with the headstone following reports of tensions in the family.

'I will now be able to grieve' - Nadene Lomu is relieved to finally have a headstone on Jonah's grave

00:41
2
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

00:51
3
After his victory against Sefer Seferi, the Gypsy King took aim at heavyweight boxing's big guns.

'They're all s***!' Tyson Fury fires shots at Parker, Wilder, Joshua after comeback win

00:29
4
The PM is due to give birth on Sunday, but will continue to work – if not travel – as hard as ever.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern told travel schedule is 'tempting fate', will remain in Auckland as due date nears

04:00
5
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 694930707

Varnish cache server

01:27
Dann says “so much is at stake” as the US and North Korean leader are set to meet in Singapore on Tuesday.

'So much at stake here' - Corin Dann says Donald Trump can't walk away from North Korea summit 'looking bad', following G7 fracas

President Trump and Kim Jong Un will meet in a historic moment in Singapore tomorrow.


The company which runs Mt Eden Prison have fronted up at Parliament today to face the corrections minister.

Gang violence blamed for rise in prisoners being restrained

Corrections chief executive Ray Smith says the a ballooning inmate population was more violent than ever.

Mr Bridges came in on nine per cent in a Newshub poll - still a way behind Jacinda Ardern, who gained 40 per cent.

'Amateur hour stuff' - Simon Bridges wastes no time ridiculing Government's backdown on Three Strikes law repeal

The Government will not bring its Three Strikes Law repeal before Cabinet as planned because NZ First won't support it.

00:41
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 