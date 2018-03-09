US President Donald Trump to take part in historic meeting with Kim Jong Un as North Korea announces plan to end nuclear missile programme

US President Donald Trump has accepted a historic invitation from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to meet him, with a view to North Korea stopping its nuke and missile testing programme.

Source: BBC

The breakthrough was announced live from the White House just moments ago by a South Korean delegation.

The pair have pledged to meet by May.

The South Korean national security director, Chung Eui-yong, told reporters of the planned meeting outside the White House, after briefing Trump and other top US officials about a rare meeting with Kim in the North Korean capital.

"He expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible," Mr Chung said. "President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearisation."

Seoul has already publicised that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearisation and normalising ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests.

The rival Korea's also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April.

Source: 1 NEWS