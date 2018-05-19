 

US President Donald Trump misspells wife's name in hastily deleted tweet

President Donald Trump has welcomed his wife home from the hospital in a tweet that misspells her first name.

President donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House. Photo: Tom Brenner/The New York Times

President donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House.

Source: ©2018 THE NEW YORK TIMES

Here's what the president wrote: "Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!"

A few minutes later, Trump posted a tweet that changed "Melanie" to "Melania."

The White House says Melania Trump came back to the White House today after five days in the hospital, where she had a kidney procedure.

She had been at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington since having the procedure on Tuesday. It was for an unspecific kidney condition that the White House described as benign.

