US President Donald Trump misspells wife's name in hastily deleted tweet

President Donald Trump has welcomed his wife home from the hospital in a tweet that misspells her first name.

President donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House. Source: ©2018 THE NEW YORK TIMES

Here's what the president wrote: "Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!"

A few minutes later, Trump posted a tweet that changed "Melanie" to "Melania."

The White House says Melania Trump came back to the White House today after five days in the hospital, where she had a kidney procedure.