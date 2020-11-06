US President Donald Trump could have special Twitter privileges revoked if he loses presidency

US President Donald Trump could have his special Twitter privileges as a "newsworthy individual" revoked in January if he loses the presidency and must leave office, the social media platform has confirmed.

Source: Reuters

Trump has this week had 13 tweets flagged for being "misleading about an election or other civic process" as the votes for the election continue to roll in.

The social networking platform's policy around public interest protects elected and government officials with more than 100,000 followers from having their accounts suspended or banned for violating its rules. Rather than being removed, the tweets are instead flagged with a warning label against offensive or misleading content.

"This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions," a Twitter spokesperson told The Guardian.

It comes amid calls from Democrats to have Trump's account suspended until after the final results of the election are called.

"Right now, the President's Twitter account is posting lies and misinformation at a breathtaking clip," Democrat Congressman David Cicilline said on Twitter on Thursday.