US President Donald Trump acquitted on all charges in impeachment trial

US President Donald Trump today was found not guilty of both article of impeachments, abuse of power and obstruction of justice, acquitting him by the Senate as the third presidential impeachment trial in American history comes to a close.

Source: Associated Press

Senators sworn to do “impartial justice” are rising to stand at their desks and state their votes for the roll call — “guilty” or “not guilty” — as Chief Justice John Roberts presided.

On the first article of impeachment, Mr Trump is charged with abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, in what House Democrats said political quid pro quo for personal political gain.

He withheld US security aid as leverage over the ally confronting a hostile Russia, though the money was eventually released.

The second charge was for obstruction of Congress, over the administration's defiance of the House's requests for testimony in the ensuing probe.

Mr Trump insisted throughout the proceedings that he did nothing wrong, and the president is eager for vindication as he launches his reelection bid.

The president's legal defense said the articles of impeachment approved last year by the House did not rise to grounds for conviction in the Senate trial.

The outcome caps months of remarkable impeachment proceedings launched in Speaker Nancy Pelosi's House and ending in Mitch McConnell's Senate, reflective of the nation's unrelenting partisan divide three years into the Trump presidency.