 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US President confirms he has ‘little gift’ for NK leader Kim Jong Un

share

Source:

Associated Press

Donald Trump told reporters he wouldn’t reveal what the gift was.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Thai boys given anti-anxiety medication before traumatic scuba cave escape - Thailand PM reveals


00:09
2
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

00:33
3
Police and firefighters were called to Henley Lake around 8pm last night after the camper travelled around 20 metres beyond the shore line.

Video: Bizarre half-submerged campervan in Masterton lake draws screams of glee from kids

4

As it happened: Heroic effort sees all 12 boys and their football coach safely rescued from treacherous Thailand cave

5
Houses along Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown, New Zealand.

Queenstown hospitality businesses fear bed tax could drive tourists away

00:33
Police and firefighters were called to Henley Lake around 8pm last night after the camper travelled around 20 metres beyond the shore line.

Video: Bizarre half-submerged campervan in Masterton lake draws screams of glee from kids

Five people were evacuated after the camper entered the lake last night.


The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Thai boys given anti-anxiety medication before traumatic scuba cave escape - Thailand PM reveals

A medication called anxiolytic was given to the boys to sedate them before the six hour cave journey.


00:09
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

The car crashed into a police vehicle a truck.

00:58
Paediatrician Dr. Alison Tothy says post-traumatic stress disorder is one of “any number of psychiatric concerns” the boys could encounter.

'Extremely traumatic' rescue leaves Thai boys at risk for PTSD, top emergency doctor warns

It's "any number of psychiatric concerns" the boys could encounter.


05:04
1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the l1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the latest from Chiang Rai, Thailand.

Thai cave rescue: A tribute to the human spirit

1 News Correspondent Kimberlee Downs in Chiang Rai says the rescue shows humankind at its best.