US President Biden and UK PM Johnson meet ahead of G-7 summit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday morning met US President Joe Biden ahead of the three-day Group of Seven summit.
Source: 1 NEWS
Johnson's eve-of-summit meeting with Biden will be a chance to underscore the trans-Atlantic alliance and to set out his vision of a post-Brexit "Global Britain" as a midsized country with an outsized role in international problem-solving.
President Biden joked to the media, "I told the prime minister we have something in common. We both married way about our station."
Johnson responded, "I am not going to disagree with the president, or indeed on anything else."