US President Biden and UK PM Johnson meet ahead of G-7 summit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday morning met US President Joe Biden ahead of the three-day Group of Seven summit.

Source: 1 NEWS

Johnson's eve-of-summit meeting with Biden will be a chance to underscore the trans-Atlantic alliance and to set out his vision of a post-Brexit "Global Britain" as a midsized country with an outsized role in international problem-solving.

President Biden joked to the media, "I told the prime minister we have something in common. We both married way about our station."