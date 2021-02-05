TODAY |

US President Biden and UK PM Johnson meet ahead of G-7 summit

Source:  Associated Press

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday morning met US President Joe Biden ahead of the three-day Group of Seven summit.

Source: 1 NEWS

Johnson's eve-of-summit meeting with Biden will be a chance to underscore the trans-Atlantic alliance and to set out his vision of a post-Brexit "Global Britain" as a midsized country with an outsized role in international problem-solving.

President Biden joked to the media, "I told the prime minister we have something in common. We both married way about our station."

Johnson responded, "I am not going to disagree with the president, or indeed on anything else."

World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Elderly Auckland woman facing desperate fight to keep home after daughter's deceit
2
Cycling opponents plan to block Auckland cycle route in bridge counter-protest
3
Ngani Laumape takes parting jabs at NZR ahead of final Hurricanes game, reveals he was offered pay cut to stay
4
Nauru refugees flown to Sydney for medical treatment have hopes dashed for release
5
Police looking for man missing from Hamilton
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:37

Pain, outrage at burial of pregnant young woman killed by stray bullet during Brazil shootout

Prince Harry announces return of Invictus Games

At least 11 people killed after three-storey building collapses in India following heavy rain

Nauru refugees flown to Sydney for medical treatment have hopes dashed for release