 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US prepares for North Korea's return of American war remains

share

Source:

Associated Press

The US military said Saturday that it was moving "assets" to a US air base near South Korea's capital and to the inter-Korean border to prepare for North Korea's returning of the remains of US soldiers who have been missing since the 1950-53 Korean War.

FILE- In this May 14, 1999, file photo, U.N. honor guards carry a coffin containing the remains of the American soldiers after it was returned from North Korea at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea. South Korean media reported that the U.S. military plans to send 215 caskets to North Korea through a border village on Saturday, June 23, 2018, so that the North could begin the process of returning the remains of U.S. soldiers who have been missing since the 1950-53 Korean War. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

In this May 14, 1999, file photo, U.N. honor guards carry a coffin containing the remains of the American soldiers after it was returned from North Korea at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea.

Source: Associated Press

But US Forces Korea spokesman Colonel Chad Carroll denied a report by South Korea's Yonhap news agency that US military vehicles carrying more than 200 caskets were planning to cross into North Korea on Saturday.

North Korea agreed to send home US war remains during the June 12 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

Carroll said in an email that the US-led UN Command was moving "assets" to a US air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, south of Seoul, and to the Joint Security Area at the border to prepare for the process, but that plans were "still preliminary."

Earlier Saturday, Yonhap cited an unnamed source as saying that about 30 U.S. military vehicles carrying 215 caskets were expected to cross into the North on Saturday afternoon.

Carroll called the report "completely false," but didn't immediately reply to an inquiry about the number of caskets being readied.

Between 1996 and 2005, joint US-North Korea military search teams conducted 33 recovery operations that collected 229 sets of American remains.

But efforts to recover and return other remains have stalled for more than a decade because of the North's nuclear weapons development and US claims that the safety of recovery teams it sent during the administration of former President George W. Bush was not sufficiently guaranteed.

Related

Politics

North America

Defence

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
Pedro Ruiz III was killed after he asked his girlfriend to shoot him with a .50 calibre handgun to see if a thick book would stop the bullet.

YouTube stunt gone wrong: US man died after asking his girlfriend to shoot him with .50 calibre handgun to see if a book would stop it

00:15
2
Tonga defeated Samoa 38-22 in their Pacific rugby league Test at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.

Powerful Mate Ma'a Tonga outclass gutsy Toa Samoa in huge Pacific Test clash in Sydney

3
Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford to reveal their daughter to the world tomorrow

00:15
4
The French were no match for the ABs at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Classy All Blacks dominate spirited French, score sensational set move try in final Test

5
NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin


00:15
Tonga defeated Samoa 38-22 in their Pacific rugby league Test at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.

Powerful Mate Ma'a Tonga outclass gutsy Toa Samoa in huge Pacific Test clash in Sydney

Mate Ma'a Tonga defeated Toa Samoa 38-22 Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney tonight.

00:15
The French were no match for the ABs at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Classy All Blacks dominate spirited French, score sensational set move try in final Test

The All Blacks thumped a spirited French side 49-14 at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

02:02
A major insurer has set a deadline of next week for homeowners to take court action.

Time nearly up for thousands of quake-affected Canterbury home owners who want to take legal action

A deadline of 30th June 2018 has been set by IAG for its claimants to file any court action.

01:20
She was also asked who the baby most resembled and if the couple had a name for her yet.

Jacinda Ardern's mum speaks after first meeting with granddaughter: 'Doesn't look like Jacinda as a baby' but 'such a little cutie'

She was also asked who the baby most resembled and if the couple had a name for her yet.

NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin

Karina Brown and Ness Foliaki embraced after they battled it out in the women's Origin showdown in Sydney last night.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 