US prepares for North Korea's return of American war remains

The US military said Saturday that it was moving "assets" to a US air base near South Korea's capital and to the inter-Korean border to prepare for North Korea's returning of the remains of US soldiers who have been missing since the 1950-53 Korean War.

In this May 14, 1999, file photo, U.N. honor guards carry a coffin containing the remains of the American soldiers after it was returned from North Korea at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea. Source: Associated Press

But US Forces Korea spokesman Colonel Chad Carroll denied a report by South Korea's Yonhap news agency that US military vehicles carrying more than 200 caskets were planning to cross into North Korea on Saturday.

North Korea agreed to send home US war remains during the June 12 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

Carroll said in an email that the US-led UN Command was moving "assets" to a US air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, south of Seoul, and to the Joint Security Area at the border to prepare for the process, but that plans were "still preliminary."

Earlier Saturday, Yonhap cited an unnamed source as saying that about 30 U.S. military vehicles carrying 215 caskets were expected to cross into the North on Saturday afternoon.

Carroll called the report "completely false," but didn't immediately reply to an inquiry about the number of caskets being readied.

Between 1996 and 2005, joint US-North Korea military search teams conducted 33 recovery operations that collected 229 sets of American remains.