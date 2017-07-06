 

US prepared to use military on North Korea 'if it must', ramps up pressure on China to find solution

US Ambassador Nikki Haley warned China that it risks its massive trade with the United States if its business with North Korea violates UN sanctions.

In a hard-hitting speech at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following Pyongyang's successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, she said China had a key role in putting pressure on the North Korean government.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed his nation will "demonstrate its mettle to the US" and never put its weapons programs up for negotiations, a day after successfully testing its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The hard line suggests that North Korea will conduct more weapons tests until it perfects nuclear-armed missiles capable of striking anywhere in the United States.

Ms Haley called Pyongyang's missile launch "a clear and sharp military escalation." She said that while the US is not seeking a military confrontation, military options are indeed on the table.

Yesterday ICBM launch, confirmed by US and South Korean officials, was a milestone in North Korea's efforts to develop long-range nuclear-armed missiles.

But the North isn't there yet, and many analysts say it needs more tests to perfect such an arsenal.

Regional disarmament talks on North Korea's nuclear programme have been stalled since 2009.

Today, the US and South Korea performed their own missile launch drill in a show of solidarity against North Korea's provocation, with the missiles landing in South Korean seas.

Pyongyang says its latest missile has the range to hit the US.

