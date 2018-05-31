US preacher asks followers to help fund $77 million private jet

A US preacher is causing controversy after asking his followers to help fund his fourth private jet.

Jesse Duplantis, a televangelist, said he was initially hesitant about the $77 million price tag said but Jesus "wouldn't be riding a donkey", the BBC reports.

Mr Duplantis said God had told him: "I didn't ask you to pay for it. I asked you to believe for it."

Twitter users responded with disbelief, with many quoting Bible verses warning against greed, "false prophets" and suggesting the large sum of money would be put to better use by helping the poor.

In a video posted to his website, the 68-year-old attempted to justify the request, saying: "You know, I've owned three different jets in my life, and I've used them and just burning them up for the Lord Jesus Christ."